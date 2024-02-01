Americana Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 104.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 160.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 88.3% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.40.

Whirlpool Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WHR opened at $109.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.54. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.31.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

