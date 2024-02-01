Americana Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,113 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 51,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NEE opened at $58.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.92. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.