Americana Partners LLC Reduces Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,360 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 42.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,777,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107,870 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in MetLife by 212.8% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 19,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $69.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.80. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $73.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

