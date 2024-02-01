Americana Partners LLC Sells 3,642 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 6,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

ITW opened at $260.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.