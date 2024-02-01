Americana Partners LLC Sells 537 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,785 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter worth about $297,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 28.2% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 45.5% during the third quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,916,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $15,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $1,180.00 on Thursday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.10 and a 12-month high of $1,284.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,083.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $948.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $552.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.76 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

