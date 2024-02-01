Americana Partners LLC Sells 5,383 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Americana Partners LLC cut its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 33.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in American Express by 127.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 135,098 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after acquiring an additional 75,821 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in American Express by 25.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 499,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $74,584,000 after acquiring an additional 99,813 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,785,141 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $310,971,000 after purchasing an additional 125,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $200.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.40 and a 200-day moving average of $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $205.32.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

