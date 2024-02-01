Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Amgen were worth $48,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 17,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 175,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1,320.4% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 406,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $109,248,000 after purchasing an additional 377,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.90.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $316.22. The company had a trading volume of 274,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,344,430. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $169.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.71. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $317.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

