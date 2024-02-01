Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stake Boosted by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Amkor Technology makes up 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Amkor Technology worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,752,000 after acquiring an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,002,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $260,689,000 after buying an additional 132,938 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,221 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 95,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SW Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMKR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.61. 107,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average is $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 2.02. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $119,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $842,513. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Further Reading

