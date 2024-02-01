Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Trading Down 7.1%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.29 and last traded at $5.35. 833,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 1,387,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 89.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $620.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.74 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 109.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 31.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

Featured Stories

