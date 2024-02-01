Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,628 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,853 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 22,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Performance

APH opened at $101.10 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $103.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.16.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

