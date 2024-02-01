Analysts Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Target Price at $38.59

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

