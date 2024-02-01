Analysts Set The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Price Target at $152.94

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $152.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Allstate alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ALL

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $155.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.71 and its 200 day moving average is $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.52. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $159.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is -44.89%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Allstate

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $344,000. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Allstate by 4.7% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at $5,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.