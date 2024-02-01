Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Alphabet (GOOGL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL):

1/31/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $170.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $170.00 to $178.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Alphabet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $150.00 to $160.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $153.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $160.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $174.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Alphabet had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $166.00 to $164.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Alphabet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from $150.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $153.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $155.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2024 – Alphabet is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/11/2023 – Alphabet was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/7/2023 – Alphabet had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $152.00 to $166.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $140.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $153.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.61.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

