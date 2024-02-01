Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 595,804 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,756,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,577,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 309.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 630,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $3,582,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,938,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after purchasing an additional 201,318 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

