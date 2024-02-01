AON (AON) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $4.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $298.43 on Thursday. AON has a 1 year low of $280.89 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The stock has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get AON alerts:

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AON. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AON

Institutional Trading of AON

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,688,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,553,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,101,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of AON by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 269,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,170,000 after buying an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.