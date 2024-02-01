Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $40,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 44.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.78. 260,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,246. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.29. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $280.89 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

