Apartment Income REIT Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Apartment Income REIT has a payout ratio of 500.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apartment Income REIT to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.1%.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $32.69 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT has a 52-week low of $28.22 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 356.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 14.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 98.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Apartment Income REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 75 communities totaling 26,623 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

