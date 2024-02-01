APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of APi Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

APi Group Price Performance

NYSE APG opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.62. APi Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $34.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.91.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.11%. Research analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 701.8% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 121,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 106,200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in APi Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,252,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

Featured Articles

