Apollo Currency (APL) Tops One Day Volume of $98.52

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 1st. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $747,617.89 and approximately $98.52 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00078376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00021682 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006464 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

