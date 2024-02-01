AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.40.

APPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $219.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7,311.10 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $110.25 and a twelve month high of $231.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $183.20 and its 200 day moving average is $184.72.

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

