AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,590 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.88% of AppFolio worth $57,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AppFolio by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ APPF opened at $219.26 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.25 and a 52 week high of $231.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,311.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Get Our Latest Report on AppFolio

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total value of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.