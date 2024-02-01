Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AAPL. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Redburn Partners lowered Apple to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.22.

AAPL opened at $184.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.38. Apple has a 1 year low of $141.32 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parker Financial LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 6,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mokosak Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

