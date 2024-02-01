Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Motco

Motco grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 1,358.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 846 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Motco’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,375,465,000 after buying an additional 2,033,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after buying an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after buying an additional 3,865,159 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after buying an additional 160,472 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,449,796,000 after buying an additional 1,119,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $164.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $136.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.61 and a 52-week high of $178.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.