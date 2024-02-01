Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Aramark has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Aramark has a payout ratio of 20.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Aramark Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $29.08 on Thursday. Aramark has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $32.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aramark news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $743,666.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,018,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Aramark during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Aramark by 48.9% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aramark from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

