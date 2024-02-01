ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $148.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ArcBest from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $119.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $125.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.52.

In other ArcBest news, Director Janice E. Stipp sold 3,390 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.42, for a total value of $415,003.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 15,450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

