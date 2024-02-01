Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of above $6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ADM opened at $55.58 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

