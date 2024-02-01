Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $55.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the second quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

