Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Gap Up to $15.30

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.30, but opened at $16.11. Arcus Biosciences shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 461,118 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 244.17% and a negative return on equity of 50.02%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcus Biosciences

In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. purchased 15,238,095 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $319,999,995.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,061,124 shares in the company, valued at $631,283,604. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

