Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Up 2.8%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.26 and last traded at $6.23. 631,670 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,630,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARQT. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $38.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 224.85% and a negative net margin of 546.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading

