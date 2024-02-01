Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 98.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 3.3% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its position in Ares Capital by 2.5% during the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 22,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Ares Capital by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.32% of the company’s stock.
Ares Capital Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.
Ares Capital Company Profile
Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.
