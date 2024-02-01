Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Performance

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $9.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $515.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 21.43 and a quick ratio of 21.43. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Ares Commercial Real Estate Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACRE. JMP Securities downgraded Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACRE

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 68,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,734,000 after purchasing an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 162,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 439,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 30,549 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.