Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Down 6.4% in January

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 3,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Ares Management Price Performance
ARES stock opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $71.36 and a twelve month high of $123.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $671.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Ares Management’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on ARES
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,765,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 70.7% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 29,954.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $39,559,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ares Management Company Profile
Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ares Management
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.