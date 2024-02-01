Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 68 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 59,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,084.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

NYSE BR opened at $204.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.84%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

