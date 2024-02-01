Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $602.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $597.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.19 and a twelve month high of $648.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $474.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,976 shares of company stock valued at $100,381,875 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

