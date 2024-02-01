Ark (ARK) Price Tops $0.87 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00002028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $154.80 million and approximately $19.67 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002282 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001634 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001416 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003089 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 178,610,280 coins and its circulating supply is 178,611,048 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

