Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Down 9.8% in January

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 540,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWI. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 41,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,408,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Armstrong World Industries by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.57.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $99.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.34. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $101.69.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

