Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.77.

ARWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $32.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 0.80. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $42.48.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $16.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.87 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 85.27% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. Research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,130,790.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,067.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,800.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Hamilton sold 32,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,130,790.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,640 shares of company stock valued at $4,611,746. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.