Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Plans $1.02 None Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 1.02 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.1% per year over the last three years. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a payout ratio of 75.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.7%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 76.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

