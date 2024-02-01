Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASH. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet lowered Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ashland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $93.62 on Thursday. Ashland has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $108.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ashland news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,558,000 after purchasing an additional 824,600 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ashland by 1,837.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after buying an additional 625,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Ashland by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,624,000 after buying an additional 560,916 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,131,000 after buying an additional 427,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,908,000. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

