Associated Banc-Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th.

Associated Banc has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Associated Banc

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,044.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $287,574.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,647.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,972 shares of company stock worth $915,203. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,712,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,145,000 after acquiring an additional 172,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,277,000 after buying an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after buying an additional 1,118,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,866,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,531,000 after buying an additional 105,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,800,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,666,000 after buying an additional 141,801 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

