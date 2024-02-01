Astar Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a total market cap of $1.01 billion and $40.76 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Astar has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar launched on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,376,016,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,556,025,753 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

