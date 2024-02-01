Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the December 31st total of 4,870,000 shares. Approximately 12.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 409,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atkore

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Atkore by 72.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $152.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.68. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $165.69.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.40 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atkore will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.41%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

