Atkore Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:ATKR)

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Atkore has a dividend payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Atkore to earn $16.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Atkore Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $152.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 2.17. Atkore has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $165.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Atkore’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atkore will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $11,999,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total transaction of $654,345.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,376.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,746 shares of company stock valued at $12,672,194 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Atkore by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Atkore in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 12,400.0% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Atkore by 93.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

