Atlas Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Atlas Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.86 and a twelve month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

