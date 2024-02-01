Atria Investments Inc Acquires 3,132 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 101,474.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter worth about $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2,329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,682,000 after buying an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

AMT stock opened at $195.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.83. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.45%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

