Atria Investments Inc Acquires 876 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $238.81 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.92.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.