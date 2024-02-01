Atria Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned 0.05% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,735,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,824,000 after buying an additional 280,869 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,922,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,765,000 after acquiring an additional 93,954 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,375,000 after purchasing an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,298,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,634,000 after purchasing an additional 138,597 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTCS opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $81.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.4313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

