Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,210 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total transaction of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,360 shares in the company, valued at $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $786.56, for a total value of $58,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,841 shares in the company, valued at $14,033,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,090,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,403 shares of company stock worth $13,917,890. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 1.4 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $829.77 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $661.66 and a twelve month high of $846.85. The company has a market cap of $77.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $806.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $776.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $839.67.

Read Our Latest Report on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.