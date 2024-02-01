Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $895.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $831.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $762.20. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $573.71 and a one year high of $922.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

