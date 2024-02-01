Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,347 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,357,248 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,757,361,000 after buying an additional 966,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after buying an additional 210,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,194,157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,096,655,000 after buying an additional 182,173 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,720,138 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $963,365,000 after buying an additional 108,703 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after buying an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,057 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 2.1 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $210.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $155.31 and a 52 week high of $238.27. The company has a market capitalization of $54.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.67.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

